Deadly cobra in cockpit forces pilot to make emergency landing

A pilot spotted a Cape cobra underneath his seat (Representational image)

A pilot in South Africa was forced to make an emergency landing after spotting a deadly cobra in the cockpit.

Rudolph Erasmus was flying a private plane with four people on board when he felt a “cold sensation” on his hip, The Guardian reported. The South African pilot initially thought it could be water dripping down from a bottle he may have forgotten to close properly.

He was stunned when he looked down to see a highly venomous Cape cobra slithering under his seat.

“I felt this cool sensation, sort of, crawling up my shirt,” Erasmus told BBC. “To be truly honest, it's as if my brain did not register what was going on… As I turned to the left and looked down I saw the cobra receding its head backwards underneath the seat.”

The 58-year-old pilot was concerned about creating a panic on board and took a moment to calm himself down. He then informed his passengers about the situation and told them he would try to make an emergency landing.

Although shocked by the announcement, the passengers did not panic. “Luckily, everyone remained calm,” said Erasmus.

The pilot radioed for clearance to make an emergency landing at the nearest airport. He was able to land in the city of Welkom.

After landing safely, Erasmus stood on the wing of the plane and saw the Cape cobra resting underneath his seat.

The Cape cobra, also called yellow cobra, is a highly venomous species found in southern Africa. It is considered to be one of Africa’s most dangerous snakes.