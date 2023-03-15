English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    South Africa's Dane van Niekerk slams Fox Sports for 'fat shamed star' headline

    Dane van Niekerk shared the story on her Twitter timeline and captioned it saying, "Excuse me? Fat shamed? Are you serious?"

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
    Dane van Niekerk was not selected in the South African squad that reached the final of the T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia.

    Dane van Niekerk was not selected in the South African squad that reached the final of the T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia.

    Former South African captain Dane van Niekerk was left hurt by an Australian publication, Fox Sports, which labeled the cricketer as "fat shamed star" in their article headline about her potential retirement from international cricket.


    The 29-year-old cricketer shared the story  on Twitter and captioned it saying, "Excuse me? Fat shamed? Are u serious?"


    Also read: Hope WPL inspires young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports: Nita Ambani


    Van Niekerk's wife and former South African teammate Marizanne Kapp also posted a sarcastic tweet, taking a dig at the publication for their headline.

    Dane van Niekerk last played for South Africa in September 2021. She took to Instagram to post a mysterious message which indicated that she had called time on her career.

    Related stories

    “You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what’s meant to stay broken," van Niekerk had written on her Instagram post.

    She was not selected in the South African squad that reached the final of the T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia.

    van Niekerk is currently part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup in the first edition of the Women's Premier League 2023. The publication has removed the story from their website. van Niekerk's wife Kapp is part of the Delhi Capitals setup in the tournament.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dane van Niekerk #Delhi Capitals #Fox Sports #Marizanne Kapp #Royal Challengers Bangalore #T20 World Cup #Women's Premier League
    first published: Mar 15, 2023 03:51 pm