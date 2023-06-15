Cyclone Biparjoy: Astronaut Captures Cyclone's Formation Over Arabian Sea From Space | Watch
An astronaut fromUnited Arab Emirates (UAE), Sultan AlNeyadi took to Twitter to share pictures and a video of Cyclone Biparjoy, which he captured from the International Space Station.
The pictures came a day after the UAE astronaut shared a video of Cyclone Biparjoy — which is set to make landfall between in Kutch district, Gujarat on Thursday evening.
Over 70,000 people have been evacuated and IMD has issued a red alert in the region.
June 15, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST