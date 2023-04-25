India’s first 'Water Metro' to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Kochi today: 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first "Water Metro" services on April 25 in Kochi. (Image: ANI Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first "Water Metro" services today in Kerala’s Kochi. Kochi Water Metro would be a "significant enhancement" to the port city's infrastructure, PM Modi had said. The water metro service will have electrically propelled hybrid ferries connecting the islands of Kochi to the mainland, thus benefitting over a lakh residents of the islands.

Here are 5 key points about Kochi Water Metro:

