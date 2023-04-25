English
    India’s first 'Water Metro' to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Kochi today: 5 points

    Kochi Water Metro project aims for an integrated water transport system for the city. Apart from the ferry services, the project also looks to develop existing and new roads, providing increased access to the jetties and improving the connecting within the islands.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
    Kochi Water Taxi (Image: ANI Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first "Water Metro" services on April 25 in Kochi. (Image: ANI Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first "Water Metro" services today in Kerala’s Kochi. Kochi Water Metro would be a "significant enhancement" to the port city's infrastructure, PM Modi had said. The water metro service will have electrically propelled hybrid ferries connecting the islands of Kochi to the mainland, thus benefitting over a lakh residents of the islands.


    Here are 5 key points about Kochi Water Metro:


    • Kochi Water Metro connects 10 islands in and around Kochi.

    • The project was set up at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore and is funded by the Kerala government and German funding agency KfW.

    • Kochi Water Metro will have 78 electric boats and 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW.

    • As a first phase of the project, service would begin soon from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals.

    • Passengers can travel in both Kochi metro and water metro using the "Kochi 1" card. They can also book the tickets digitally.

