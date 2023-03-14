Hubballi railway station in Karnataka enters Guinness records for world's longest railway platform

The platform at Hubballi railway station was built at a cost of Rs 20 crore. (Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

The Hubballi railway station in Karnataka has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest railway platform in the world. The 1,507 metre long platform was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore, the platform is part of the remodelling of the Hubballi yard and aimed at addressing the growing need of more trains in the future in the Hubballi-Dharwad region of Karnataka. The Hubballi railway station is officially called Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Station.

The platform enables dispatch or reception of two trains from two directions at the same time, Southern Railways said.

The Guinness World Records said it verified the length of the platform on January 12.

PM Modi on Sunday also launched the electrification of Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, officials said.