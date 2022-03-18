'Zelenskyy, really strong': Ukraine President gets an Assam tea named after him

Called ‘Zelenskyy’ - the tagline ‘really strong’ reads on the packet of the Assam black tea. (Image: joyphukan/Twitter)

Assam-based startup Aromica Tea has launched a special tea and named it after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to honour his courage during the Russian invasion of his country.

Called ‘Zelenskyy’ - the tagline ‘really strong’ reads on the packet of the Assam black tea.

Zelensky has attained a hero status worldwide after refusing to surrender or evacuate capital Kyiv even as Russian forces closed in on the city. To a United States offer of evacuation, Zelensky had famously said: “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride”.

Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told news agency PTI that the idea behind launching the tea was to honour Zelensky’s courage and valour he has displayed during these times of crisis.

“We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea," Barua said adding that the brew will be available for sale online.

"The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," Barua was quoted saying by PTI.



An entrepreneur in Assam named the new tea brand as #Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian president, who is considered as a #WarHero by most prople around the world. pic.twitter.com/uOPbKbC5MU

— Thongkholal Haokip (@th_robert) March 17, 2022



A aromatic tea start-up in Assam, India launched a new brand of CTC tea named after #Zelenskyy , the CEO of the company Ranjit Baruah said that it is to show honour to the #Zelenskyy for his bravery and heroism in support of his country #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack #Zelensky pic.twitter.com/KpMm0zJ3Mx

— Mrinal Kumar (@MrinalKumar0) March 18, 2022



What inspires me today in spite of anger over Mr Putin's madness by killing so many innocent people of Ukraine, here is a new tea brand label with the most favorite man Mr Zelenskyy Tea. pic.twitter.com/LRk7XW1gzT

— Rini Ralte (@riniralte) March 18, 2022



A new Assam tea blend called Zelenskyy, Really Strong has been released by startup @AromicaTea This shows how globally people are appreciating the exceptional courage & valour of President @ZelenskyyUa of #Ukraine️ #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/JHrA4QYenI

— Joydeep Phukan (@joyphukan) March 16, 2022

Twitter was happy with the idea as well.

‘Zelenskyy’ tea was launched today.