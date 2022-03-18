English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    'Zelenskyy, really strong': Ukraine President gets an Assam tea named after him

    Volodymyr Zelensky has attained a hero status worldwide after refusing to surrender or evacuate Ukraine capital Kyiv even as Russian forces closed in on the city.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST
    Called ‘Zelenskyy’ - the tagline ‘really strong’ reads on the packet of the Assam black tea. (Image: joyphukan/Twitter)

    Called ‘Zelenskyy’ - the tagline ‘really strong’ reads on the packet of the Assam black tea. (Image: joyphukan/Twitter)


    Assam-based startup Aromica Tea has launched a special tea and named it after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to honour his courage during the Russian invasion of his country.

    Called ‘Zelenskyy’ - the tagline ‘really strong’ reads on the packet of the Assam black tea.

    Zelensky has attained a hero status worldwide after refusing to surrender or evacuate capital Kyiv even as Russian forces closed in on the city. To a United States offer of evacuation, Zelensky had famously said: “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride”.

    Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told news agency PTI that the idea behind launching the tea was to honour Zelensky’s courage and valour he has displayed during these times of crisis.

    “We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea," Barua said adding that the brew will be available for sale online.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," Barua was quoted saying by PTI.

    Twitter was happy with the idea as well.




    ‘Zelenskyy’ tea was launched today.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 09:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.