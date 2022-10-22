Why Liz Truss is entitled to a $129,000 lifelong pension per year

Liz Truss is entitled to an allowance despite her short tenure (Image: AP)

Britain shortest serving prime minister Liz Truss may have been in office for just 45 days but that doesn’t strip her from an allowance she is entitled to get for the rest of her life. And the amount isn’t a small one at that. The Conservative leader will be able to claim expenses of up to £115,000 ($129,000) per year despite her brief stint.

The Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA) was introduced in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher’s resignation to assist former prime ministers of the country still active in public life.

The website for the PDCA states that the allowances are a “reimbursement of incurred expenses for necessary office costs and secretarial costs arising from their special position in public life”. The site added that the reimbursement is not paid to support “private or parliamentary duties”.

They can also claim an allowance toward their staff pension costs limited to 10 per cent of the PDCA.

If a former PM is serving as the Leader of the Opposition, they are not eligible for the allowance.

The current limit for the amount that can be allowed is set at £115,000 and has remained frozen since 2011. This amount will continue for 2022-23 and is reviewed by the Prime Minister annually and as Parliament starts.

In case of the death of a former PM, his or her staff’s salaries will be disbursed for three months and other office expenses will also be covered.

When compared to a similar allowance in the US, these numbers are low. All former US presidents are entitled to a $2,30,000 allowance along with perks like Secret Service protection. Indian ex PMs also get a pension, but that amounts to around Rs 20,000 however there are other benefits such as a bungalow, security cover and secretarial staff.

If Liz Truss accepts, she will be the sixth former PM to be entitled to the lifelong allowance. It is not yet clear whether she will accept it however several politicians and citizens have publicly expressed their displeasure and expect her to decline.

“She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do. She’s done 44 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it, she should turn it down and not take it,” Labour leader Keir Stahmer told a news channel on the matter that is the focal point of discussion on social media since Truss’ unceremonious exit.