    Rishi Sunak marks 100 days as UK PM with pledge to deliver change

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
    Rishi Sunak (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rishi Sunak marked his 100th day in office as the first non-white British Prime Minister on Thursday with a slick new video for social media pledging to deliver change, amidst multiple challenges, including spiralling inflation.

    The UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister took charge at 10 Downing Street a day after Diwali last year on October 25 in the wake of intense political turmoil following the unceremonious exit of his predecessors  party-gate scandal-hit Boris Johnson and the country's shortest-serving Prime Minister Liz Truss.

    Since then, Sunak has laid out his top priorities with a particular focus on cutting soaring inflation to tackle the crippling cost of living crisis in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    "Others may talk about change. I will deliver it," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.