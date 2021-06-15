current-affairs-trends Why FMCG, two-wheeler & tractor sectors are hoping for a normal monsoon As the pandemic eats into India Inc’s top & bottom line growth, the Met department’s prediction of a normal rainfall has provided the much-needed proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. A normal rainfall would mean a good harvest translating into a higher rural income which, in turn, would spike up the demand for consumer goods, two-wheelers and tractors and a host of other industries.