West Bengal Election 2021 | BJP chief Dilip Ghosh not contesting polls, to supervise campaign

Dilip Ghosh BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh has said that he will not be contesting the upcoming state assembly elections. He said he will instead be supervising BJP’s election campaign.

Speaking to news agency ANI on March 18, Dilip Ghosh said that he will not be named in the list of candidates contesting the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections 2021.



My name won't be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh in New Town Kolkata pic.twitter.com/2RX4MiuLuU

— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

“My name won’t be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision.”

On March 14, the BJP had announced the names of 63 more candidates for the third and fourth phase of the West Bengal elections 2021, which included Union minister Babul Supriyo and former Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee. Another list released earlier had named 58 candidates for the first two phases of the Bengal polls, which included TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, who has been pitched against incumbent Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting March 27. The polls will continue for a month and votes will be counted on May 2.

The term of the current West Bengal Assembly comes to an end on May 30.