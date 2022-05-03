English
    Watch: Rahul Gandhi spotted at nightclub in Nepal, BJP targets him with video

    A video of Rahul Gandhi at a loud nightclub in Nepal's Kathmandu with a friend started is being circulated on social media.

    Stella Dey
    May 03, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi was spotted at a nightclub in Nepal with a friend.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal capital Kathmandu to attend a friend’s wedding, local reports have said, providing enough fodder to the BJP to take a direct aim at the Wayanad MP.

    Accompanied by three friends, Gandhi landed in Kathmandu on Monday and is staying at the Marriott Hotel, reports said.

    He will be attending the wedding of former CNN correspondent Sumnima Udas.

    Soon after, a video of Rahul Gandhi at a loud nightclub with a friend started being circulated by the BJP on social media. The ruling party's IT cell blasted the former Congress chief by saying, “He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding”.

    While the video is undated, it is highly likely that the clip is from Gandhi's ongoing Nepal trip. Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit back at Amit Malviya saying that there is nothing wrong with Gandhi attending a function. “Everyone of us attend private functions,” he tweeted.

    Interestingly, the Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a vague reference about his three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France.

    "There is a crisis in the country, but Saheb likes being abroad,” the party tweeted in Hindi.

    Sumnima Udas, Gandhi's friend, is getting married today and the reception will be held on May 5, reports speculate. Her father Bhim Udas served as a Nepali Ambassador to Myanmar.

    Other Indian dignitaries are also on the guest list.



    Stella Dey
    Tags: #BJP #Rahul Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi Nepal #Rahul Gandhi nightclub
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:13 pm
