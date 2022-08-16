Watch: Man wrestles shark at New York beach in terrifying video

The video is from a beach in Long Island. (Image credit: Instagram)

A video of a man wrestling a shark at a beach in Long Island in New York has terrified social media users, amid several attacks and sightings in the area.

The video clip showed the man trying to drag the shark to the shore while the fish angrily thrashed about in the water. Someone in the background was heard exclaiming in fear.

A witness at the beach told The New York Post that the man had accidentally caught the shark, apparently a sand tiger shark, while fishing and was trying to get it to the shore to unhook it.

He was eventually able to free the fish with another person's help.

The video was widely shared on social networks. In response to one post, a research scientist named David Shiffman highlighted that the shark in the video belonged to a protected species.



This is a protected species of shark in New York.https://t.co/zQxIEGHcjP https://t.co/u8clJ1hKW7 August 15, 2022

Shiffman shared a document from the New York Department of Conservation that contained detailed guidelines about fishing. Under a sub-head, it also listed what people must do if they catch prohibited shark species.

"Never drag a shark onto dry land beyond the surf zone," the guidelines stated. "Sharks caught from shore should be left in as much water as possible while maintaining the safety of the angler and those nearby."

The man in the video drew criticism on social media for scuffling with the fish.

“Any reason why they pull that shark out of the water? Isn’t it (its) habitat?” one user asked.

This summer, shark sightings have become more frequent at the shores of Long Island. There have been at least five incidents where they bit suffers and swimmers, according to AP.

Officials say the bites are accidents that happen during the sharks' pursuit of bunker fish near beaches.