    Video: Domino's employee slapped, beaten with stick in Indore. People stood watching

    A police complaint has been filed against the attackers, who reportedly belong to a local gang.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @peepoye_)

    A distressing video has emerged on social media of a Domino’s employee being thrashed by a group of four in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

    The attackers, who reportedly belong to a local gang, were seeing slapping the woman, hitting her with a stick and throwing her on the road. She cried out in pain but onlookers did not intervene to save her.

    Eventually, she took refuge in a home.

    On Twitter, users expressed anger at the episode, which took place last week, urging the police to take appropriate action in the matter and asking Domino's to provide legal help to their employee.

    "Horrible, don't know why this much hate," one user said. "Strict action should be taken those who thrashed Domino's employee." 

    Some asked why no one helped the young woman.

    "There are always a bunch of people taking videos of wrong acts happening around them, which is good. But I don’t understand why these people can't help and stop the situation from getting worse?" said a user named Naina Khetpal.

    A police complaint has been filed against the attackers, ANI reported.

    In the matter, Nandani Yadav (the victim) filed a report in the police station on June 12, in which an investigation is being done,"  a local police officer told the news agency. "Notice has been sent to the accused."

    (With inputs from ANI)

     

