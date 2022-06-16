Video: Domino's employee slapped, beaten with stick in Indore. People stood watching

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @peepoye_)

A distressing video has emerged on social media of a Domino’s employee being thrashed by a group of four in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The attackers, who reportedly belong to a local gang, were seeing slapping the woman, hitting her with a stick and throwing her on the road. She cried out in pain but onlookers did not intervene to save her.



Came across this insane episode of physical violence from Indore where a female employee from @dominos was beaten mercilessly by a gang of female hooligans.

Hoping that @dominos_india is providing legal assistance to this girl and the rightful justice! @MPPoliceOnline pls support pic.twitter.com/bWTJcND4iS

— Akassh Ashok Gupta | Peepoye (@peepoye_) June 15, 2022

Eventually, she took refuge in a home.

On Twitter, users expressed anger at the episode, which took place last week, urging the police to take appropriate action in the matter and asking Domino's to provide legal help to their employee.

"Horrible, don't know why this much hate," one user said. "Strict action should be taken those who thrashed Domino's employee."

Some asked why no one helped the young woman.

"There are always a bunch of people taking videos of wrong acts happening around them, which is good. But I don’t understand why these people can't help and stop the situation from getting worse?" said a user named Naina Khetpal.

A police complaint has been filed against the attackers, ANI reported.

In the matter, Nandani Yadav (the victim) filed a report in the police station on June 12, in which an investigation is being done," a local police officer told the news agency. "Notice has been sent to the accused."

