Pregnant women among those fired from Twitter: ‘Got cut off from laptop’

Rachel Bonn, one of the women professionals laid-off by Twitter. (Image credit: @RachBonn/Twitter)

Layoffs at Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover have affected a huge section of employees across countries, some while they are planning for the arrival of their babies.

One of the sacked employees, Rachel Bonn, is from San Francisco. She is eight months pregnant.

"Last Thursday in the SF (San Francisco) office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter," she wrote, sharing a photo from the office decorated for Halloween. "8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old. Just got cut off from laptop access."



Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old.

Just got cut off from laptop access #LoveWhereYouWorked https://t.co/rhwntoR98l pic.twitter.com/KE8gUwABlU

— rachel bonn (@RachBonn) November 4, 2022

Another person, Shennan Lu, said she was sacked while being six months pregnant.

"My Twitter journey has come to an end," she wrote. "It has been a pleasure to work with all of you. I’m very thankful to lead such an amazing DS (data science) team, it’s been a fun ride."



My Twitter journey has come to an end, I got laid off while I’m 6-month pregnant. It has been a pleasure to work with all of you. I’m very thankful to lead such a n amazing DS team, it’s been a fun ride. #LoveWhereYouWorked — shennan Lu (@lu_shennan) November 4, 2022



However, she said she intended to take legal action against the social network.

"There is definitely discrimination here," she added. " My performance has been tracking ahead (top 30%) for the last quarters, and I know for a fact that other male managers don’t have this rating got stayed."

Malabika Das was sacked after spending three years at Twitter. "Bummer that this happened while 8 months pregnant," she tweeted.



Proud to 've been part of the #Tweeps community! Built valuable relationships, learned from extremely talented engineers and got to know some amazing people in the 3 yrs I spent here. Bummer that this happened while 8 months pregnant. Still, #LoveWhereYouWorked! — Malabika Das (@das_malabika) November 4, 2022

Das praised her colleagues at Twitter. " (I) Built valuable relationships, learned from extremely talented engineers and got to know some amazing people," she added.

Many other Twitter employees took to the social network to recount how they found themselves logged out of their work laptops.

Twitter employees say goodbyes ahead of mass layoffs: 'End of an amazing era'

Some reports suggest that in India, Twitter has terminated the whole marketing team.

Those aware of the developments told Moneycontrol that the situation at Twitter was "really bad" with "people having no clue of what's happening".

Layoffs begin at Twitter India even as confusion reigns among employees

Meanwhile in the US, Twitter has been sued for terminating employees without sufficient notice -- a violation of California and federal law, Bloomberg reported.