    Striking photos of Phantom Galaxy unveiled by NASA

    The James Webb and Hubble telescopes are working together to find answers to key questions about the cosmos.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
    The galaxy's spiral formation has long fascinated astronomers. (Image credit: NASA)

    NASA has unveiled striking images of the Phantom Galaxy M74, situated 32 million light years away from Earth. The galaxy, also known as the grand design spiral, is a favourite among astronomers studying the origins of galactic spirals.

    The photos are the outcome of a collaborative effort comprising NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and the NASA/ESA (European Space Agency) Hubble Space Telescope.

    NASA and ESA shared three different views of the same region. "The hypnotizing swirls of the Phantom Galaxy are magnificent in any light," NASA said in its captions for the photos.

    The first picture is an infrared view taken by James Webb, the second combines data from Hubble and Webb data and the third shows Hubble's optical view.

    ( (Image credit: ESA)

    The study of the Phantom Galaxy forms a part of NASA and ESA's efforts to chart 19 nearby star-forming galaxies.

    "By combining data from telescopes operating across the electromagnetic spectrum, scientists can gain greater insight into astronomical objects," the European Space Agency said.

    The James Webb telescope and Hubble are working alongside the Spitzer Space Telescope to find answers to key questions about the cosmos.

    In July, the James Webb telescope had fascinated the world by unveiling the clearest image of the universe, going back 13 billion years. In follow-up images, it captured more cosmic beauty

    The James Webb Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory.

    "(The observatory) will study every phase in the history of our Universe, ranging from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang, to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets like Earth, to the evolution of our own Solar System," NASA has said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cosmos #NASA #space exploration
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 01:40 pm
