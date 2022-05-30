English
    Sidhu Moose Wala's killing: The suspects in the case

    Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: The Punjab Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the killing.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
    Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was a household name in Punjab. (Image credit: Sidhu Moose Wala/Facebook)

    Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a household name in Punjab, was shot dead on May 29 in the state’s Mansa district, just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party government withdrew his security cover. The singer’s death triggered shock and grief and let to the criticism of Punjab’s law and order situation.

    The police suspect that gang rivalry led to the singer’s killing. A person named Goldy Brar from Canada, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

    The killing may have been retaliation for the murder last year of youth leader Vicky Middukhera, Punjab’s Director General of Police VK Bhawra was quoted as saying by PTI. Middukhera was reportedly close to Bishnoi and Sidhu Moose Wala’s manager was one of the accused persons in the case.

    The police have arrested some people linked to Bishnoi and Garg from Punjab’s Bathinda district, The Tribune reported.

    A special investigation team has been formed to probe Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing.

    Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, gained popularity with his “gangster rap” style of music. Some of his songs were seen as promoting violence and gun culture. In 2020, a case had been filed against him under the Arms.

    The singer had also featured in a viral video showinghim firing with an AK-47 rifle on a firing range.

    In 2021, Sidhu Moose Wala made his political debut by joining the Congress. He contested the Punjab Assembly elections in February this year from Mansa constituency -- where he lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr. Vijay Singla.

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #crime news #Punjab #Sidhu Moosewala
    first published: May 30, 2022 07:55 am
