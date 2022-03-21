English
    Ex-Ukraine MP’s wife stuffed $28 million in suitcases as she fled to Hungary

    Russia-Ukraine war: More than 10 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine because of Russian attacks -- the worst refugee crisis Europe has seen in recent times.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
    (Image credit: Twitter/@Spriter)

    (Image credit: Twitter/@Spriter)


    The wife of a former Ukrainian MP tried cross over into Hungary carrying $28 million dollars and 1.3 million in euros, according to recent reports.

    Photos, purportedly of her luggage, shared on Twitter, showed several suitcases stuffed with wads of cash.

     

    The woman's husband, Ihor Kotvitskyi, has been accused of corruption in the past, according a tweet from Euan MacDonald, the editor-in-chief of the New Voice of Ukraine website.

    "Some are waiting to be rescued under bombardment, while others are moving to other countries with millions of dollars," tweeted Turkish journalist Ahmet Yeşiltepe. "Caught in Hungarian customs."

    More than 10 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine because of Russian attacks -- the worst refugee crisis Europe has seen in recent times.

    Thousands, including children, have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

    Cities across Ukraine have been devastated because of the incessant strikes. Many are running low on food, water and medicine stocks.

    In the latest attack in the besieged Mariupol city, Russian forces reportedly bombed a school where 400 people had been taking shelter, news agency AFP reported.

    In Chernigiv, Russian forces are carrying out "indiscriminate artillery shelling", killing dozens of people, the city's mayor told AFP. "The city is suffering from an absolute humanitarian catastrophe," he added.

    (With inputs from AFP)

