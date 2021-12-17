Rs 44 crore spent to assist Indian citizens abroad in view of COVID-19: Govt

The government on Friday said it spent Rs 44 crore in assisting Indian citizens abroad in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the amount has been spent from the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF).

"Since the spread of COVID-19 pandemic till October, the government of India has spent approximately Rs 44 crores from the Indian Community Welfare Fund,” he said in his written reply.

Muraleedharan was answering a question on whether the government has assisted Indians in distress abroad using the ICWF in view of the pandemic.

To a separate question, Muraleedharan said an estimated 1.35 crore Indian nationals were residing in various countries, including 88 lakh in the Gulf region.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In response to another question on whether there was a delay in securing the approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Covaxin vaccine, the minister said it is based on a technical process.

"The grant of Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the WHO is a technical process which is undertaken by independent experts appointed by the WHO,” he said.

Muraleedharan said the process involves submission of necessary data by the concerned vaccine manufacturing company and its analysis and evaluation by the WHO experts.

Muraleedharan also said that there is no multilaterally agreed upon the requirement of vaccination for travel purposes.

"International travel can also be undertaken with negative RT-PCR and quarantine related health protocols to a large number of countries. ”

"Further, different countries have different requirements for travel, including nature of passports, type of visas, the purpose of travel, duration of stay etc,” he said.

The minister said these are sovereign decisions of foreign countries.

"Travels including by VIPs are in accordance with the prescribed protocols of the countries concerned,” he added.