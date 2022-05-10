Railways introduces baby berths in select trains. See photos

On Mother's Day 2022, the Indian Railways introduces baby berths. (Twitter/@RailwayNorthern)

The Railways has unveiled baby berths on trains for the ease of women travelling with infants.

The new berths were launched on Mother's Day. They are are foldable and come equipped with a stopper.

Officials tweeted videos demonstrating how straps that come with the berth can be used to secure infants.

The Railways is experimenting with these berths and they are available only in select trains.

The introduction of baby berths is a joint effort of Lucknow and Delhi divisions of the Northern Railways.

If the feedback from passengers is positive, the railways said it will roll out baby berths for all trains. (Twitter/@RailwayNorthern)

The idea came from an engineer during a meeting of the Railway board, Suresh Kumar Sapra, Lucknow division railway manager told The Times of India.

“In a recent review meeting of the railway board, the idea by one Maharashtra-based engineer Nitin Deore to create a feature which could support mothers while they travel along with their infants was introduced. The idea has been given the shape in the form of a baby berth," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Sapra added that if feedback from passengers is positive, the Railways will equip all trains with baby berths.

For now, passengers will not have the facility to book the baby berths in advance.

"They can approach the on-board train ticket examiner to exchange the seat with a passenger who has been allotted the lower berth which has a baby berth attached with it," the official said.





