Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today: Check rates here

Petrol, diesel price today | Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel. [Image: Shutterstock]

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on June 13 after surging for two consecutive days. Petrol price in Delhi was at Rs 96.12 per litre while the diesel price in Delhi was Rs 86.98 per litre.

Petrol price in Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 102.30 per litre. The price of diesel was Rs 94.39 in the financial capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 96.06 per litre and diesel Rs 89.83 per litre. Consumers in Chennai shell out Rs 97.43 per litre for petrol and Rs 91.64 per litre for diesel.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.