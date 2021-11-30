MARKET NEWS

What's the fuss about Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's tweet from 11 years ago?

A section of online users has dug out a tweet of Parag Agrawal from 2010, even before he started working at Twitter.

Shylaja Varma
November 30, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Parag Agrawal was appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter on Monday.

Parag Agrawal was appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter on Monday.


Parag Agrawal, who took over as the new head of Twitter, shot from relative obscurity as the platform's technology expert to becoming the latest India-born talent to lead a US tech giant.

Even as he is the most-talked about person on Indian internet, a section of online users has dug out a tweet of his from over a decade ago, even before he started working at the social media giant.

The now-viral tweet is from 2010, in which Agrawal quotes a comedian from US television show, The Daily Show, where the latter speaks about racial and religious stereotypes.

Parag Agrawal, who took over as the new head of Twitter, shot from relative obscurity as the platform's technology expert to becoming the latest India-born talent to lead a US tech giant.

Even as he is the most-talked about person on Indian internet, a section of online users has dug out a tweet of his from over a decade ago, even before he started working at the social media giant.

The now-viral tweet is from 2010, in which Agrawal quotes a comedian from US television show, The Daily Show, where the latter speaks about racial and religious stereotypes.

"'If they are not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists (sic)’,” Agrawal had posed on October 26, 2010, quoting what comedian Aasif Mandvi said on the show.

Agrawal’s post, although clearly tweeted with double quotes, was misinterpreted as “racist” by many. Republican senator Marsha Blackburn was among those who attacked Agrawal.

 


The Mumbai-born engineer had even clarified back then that it was not his quote.

“I was quoting Asif Mandvi from The Daily Show. The article you are reading seems too deep for my current mental state,” he had written the same day, responding to a user.

 


“I am amused by people that pass judgement on people for passing judgement. I was attempting to do the same to amuse myself,” he followed up in another tweet.

Despite trolls digging out his old tweet, Agrawal received support from many on Twitter.


Agrawal, 37, is the latest India-born person tapped to head a major US-based tech company, following the likes of Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Shylaja Varma
first published: Nov 30, 2021 01:37 pm

