MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Nod for 100% occupancy at cinemas, pubs in districts of Karnataka with low infection rate

At least one dose of the vaccine is mandatory for the film-goers.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 10:35 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in cinemas and pubs from October in districts of the State, where there is less than one per cent COVID-19 positivity rate. Announcing this to reporters after consulting with an expert committee on the coronavirus, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai said the cent per cent occupancy would be allowed in cinemas from October 1 and in pubs from October 3.

"From October 1, cent per cent occupancy will be allowed in the cinemas in the districts where the positivity rate is less than one per cent and 50 per cent occupancy if the positivity rate is more than one per cent," the Chief Minister said. According to him, the average positivity rate in the State is 0.66 per cent.

ALSO READ: Karnataka makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala

He said at least one dose of the vaccine is mandatory for the film-goers. However, pregnant women and children would not be allowed. Also, it was decided to allow 100 per cent attendance for class six to 12, which be conducted five days a week.

However, night curfew would be in force between 10 PM and 5 AM, he said. Regarding Dasara festivities, Bommai said separate guidelines would be issued and strict vigil maintained in border areas.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

He said instructions have been given to officials to intensify the vaccination drive in districts of Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Mysuru and also to take up special IEC (information, education, communication) programmes to create awareness on vaccination among the public. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, experts on the subject and senior officials attended the meeting.
PTI
Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #Cinema Theatres #COVID-19 positivity rate #Karnataka
first published: Sep 24, 2021 10:35 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.