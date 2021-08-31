Karnataka makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on August 30 said that the state is taking a number of measures to prevent the third wave of COVID-19.

The Karnataka government on August 20 announced that all travellers arriving in the state from Kerala will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 7 days amid surging cases of COVID-19.

As per the state government decision, those coming from Kerala, including students, will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 7 days. "They will have to take a COVID-19 test on the 7th day," state Revenue Minister R. Ashok said.

The positivity rate in Kerala has reached 19 percent and about 30,000 cases are being reported daily. In this background, the restrictions in the bordering districts of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu will continue, he added.

The state has relaxed curbs in districts with have a COVID positivity rate of less than 1.5 percent.

Restrictions on marriage halls have also been relaxed with as many as 400 allowed to attend functions. For other gatherings, halls can operate at 50 percent capacity.

"We should have a futuristic view. Third-wave should not affect us, people should not die. We have made all kinds of arrangements for public health but prevention is important," Sudhakar said.

He further said that the state is aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city in India to completely vaccinate all its eligible residents against COVID-19.

The aim is to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of December, the minister said.

The government has set a target of vaccinating five lakh people every day and on Wednesday, a special vaccination drive will be carried out to vaccinate 10 lakh people.

Karnataka on August 30 reported 973 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,48,228 and death toll to 37,293, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,324 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,92,517.