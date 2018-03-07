News highlights of the day: Claiming rights without duties is against democratic values, says PM Modi

Claiming rights without duties is against democratic values: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it was imperative that people are made aware about the importance of their duties as asserting one's own rights without rendering duties is against the fundamental value of the democracy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building premises of the Central Information Commission (CIC) here, he also said that it has been noticed that some people misuse rights of people for vested interests.

He said that the system has to bear the burden of such attempts. Modi said people need to be made aware of their duties along with their rights.

"Only talking about rights and forgetting duties, forgetting aspirations of the Constitution, is against the fundamental spirit of the democracy," he said. (PTI)