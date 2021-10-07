MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Mumbai cruise drug bust | NCB seeks remand of Aryan Khan, others till October 11

The NCB's custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was due to end today.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST
File image of Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

File image of Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 7 sought remand of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and five others till October 11 in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, news agency ANI reported.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 after it raided a Goa-bound ship. The NCB had been granted custody of Shah Rukh Khan’s son till October 7, which it wants extended to continue probing the case.

Khan was produced at a magistrate court today for his bail plea hearing.

Also read: Mumbai cruise drug bust | NCP calls raid 'fake', questions presence of 'BJP member, private person'

While seeking custody of Aryan Khan and seven others till October 11 in the drug seizure case, the NCB told a Mumbai court that it was still conducting raids and “anyone arrested in those raids would be needed to be confronted with the present accused”.

Close

Related stories

The NCB had on October 4 stated before a Mumbai court that “shocking and incriminating” material recovered in WhatsApp chats of the Bollywood superstar’s 23-year-old son and two others showed international drug trafficking.

The NCB had also stated that in the WhatsApp chats Khan was found discussing modes of payment for procurement (of drugs).

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s lawyer has claimed that no drugs were recovered from his client’s possession except 2.6 g of ganja.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
first published: Oct 7, 2021 04:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.