Mumbai cruise drug bust | NCB seeks remand of Aryan Khan, others till October 11

File image of Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 7 sought remand of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and five others till October 11 in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, news agency ANI reported.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 after it raided a Goa-bound ship. The NCB had been granted custody of Shah Rukh Khan’s son till October 7, which it wants extended to continue probing the case.

Khan was produced at a magistrate court today for his bail plea hearing.

While seeking custody of Aryan Khan and seven others till October 11 in the drug seizure case, the NCB told a Mumbai court that it was still conducting raids and “anyone arrested in those raids would be needed to be confronted with the present accused”.

The NCB had on October 4 stated before a Mumbai court that “shocking and incriminating” material recovered in WhatsApp chats of the Bollywood superstar’s 23-year-old son and two others showed international drug trafficking.

The NCB had also stated that in the WhatsApp chats Khan was found discussing modes of payment for procurement (of drugs).

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s lawyer has claimed that no drugs were recovered from his client’s possession except 2.6 g of ganja.