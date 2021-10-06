Mumbai cruise drug bust | NCP calls raid 'fake', questions presence of 'BJP member, private person'

In a viral image, private person identified in reports as SK Gosavi seen in selfie with Aryan Khan.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a constituent of the coalition government in Maharashtra, has called the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai as "fake", and also questioned the presence of an alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and a private detective during the raid.

"The drama (the raid) was fake. They did not find drugs on the ship," state Cabinet minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said on October 6.

The NCB raided the cruise ship on October 2, and has subsequently arrested 17 individuals including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

A man who is seen escorting Khan in one of the videos was not an NCB official, and his social media profile states that he is a private detective based in Kuala Lumpur, Malik alleged.



SK Govasai who was seen with #AryanKhan during the NCB raid & arrest. Gosavi is private detective per per his profile. The fraudulent case has been registered against him duping the person for Rs 3 lakh in promise of job. NCP asks how private person can be involved in NCB raid? pic.twitter.com/UDgkJrryUl

— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) October 6, 2021

Reports have identified the "private detective" as SK Gosavi. Another non-NCB official, who was seen in videos emerging after the raid, was identified as BJP leader Manish Bhanushali.



Manish Bhanushali, vice president of BJP & SK Gosavi, private person were involved in Cruise raid by NCB. Both were seen taking accused Aryan Khan & Arbaz Merchant to NCB office. NCP spokesperson @nawabmalikncp questioned the involvement private people in NCB's raid pic.twitter.com/cM82iuWxfH — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) October 6, 2021



The person identified as Gosavi was seen clicking a selfie with Khan inside the NCB office. Reports claimed that the agency has clarified that he is not an NCB official.



लाल शर्ट में जिन्हें आप देख रहे हैं,वही मनीष भानुशाली हैं.. यह बीजेपी उपाध्यक्ष हैं और अरबाज को एनसीबी दफ्तर लेकर यही पहुँचे हैं.. ऊपर मोदीजी के साथ इनकी तस्वीर आप देख सकते हैं.. एनसीबी की ओर से कुछ समय में इसपर सफाई आने की उम्मीद है... pic.twitter.com/TRjPgobUtn

— sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) October 6, 2021

On the other hand, the person identified as Bhanushali is seen, in the clips circulating on social media, escorting Arbaz Merchant, another accused in the case.

"If these two men are not officials of the NCB, then why were they escorting two high-profile people (Khan and Merchant)," Malik asked.

The man seen with Merchant was in Gujarat on September 21-22 and could be connected to the seizure of about 3,000 kilograms of heroin at Mundra Port, the NCP leader claimed, asking the BJP to come clear on this person's credentials.

"The entire NCB is being used by the BJP to malign people, the Maharashtra government and Bollywood," Malik said, alleging that the anti-drug agency was targeting those who are against the saffron party.

Bhanushali, while speaking to news agency ANI, accused Malik of levelling baseless allegations against him. "BJP has nothing to do with it (the arrests). I received information on October 1 that a drugs party was to be held. I was with NCB officers (at the ship) for updated information," he said.

"I don't have any official position in BJP. I gave this information as being an active citizen of the country. I got to know that last month one of Nawab Malik's relatives was held by NCB in a drug case," Bhanushali added.