Mumbai cruise drug bust | NCP calls raid 'fake', questions presence of 'BJP member, private person'

The NCB raided a cruise ship in Mumbai on October 2, and has subsequently arrested 17 individuals including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
In a viral image, private person identified in reports as SK Gosavi seen in selfie with Aryan Khan.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a constituent of the coalition government in Maharashtra, has called the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai as "fake", and also questioned the presence of an alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and a private detective during the raid.

"The drama (the raid) was fake. They did not find drugs on the ship," state Cabinet minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said on October 6.

The NCB raided the cruise ship on October 2, and has subsequently arrested 17 individuals including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

A man who is seen escorting Khan in one of the videos was not an NCB official, and his social media profile states that he is a private detective based in Kuala Lumpur, Malik alleged.

Reports have identified the "private detective" as SK Gosavi. Another non-NCB official, who was seen in videos emerging after the raid, was identified as BJP leader Manish Bhanushali.

The person identified as Gosavi was seen clicking a selfie with Khan inside the NCB office. Reports claimed that the agency has clarified that he is not an NCB official.

On the other hand, the person identified as Bhanushali is seen, in the clips circulating on social media, escorting Arbaz Merchant, another accused in the case.

"If these two men are not officials of the NCB, then why were they escorting two high-profile people (Khan and Merchant)," Malik asked.

The man seen with Merchant was in Gujarat on September 21-22 and could be connected to the seizure of about 3,000 kilograms of heroin at Mundra Port, the NCP leader claimed, asking the BJP to come clear on this person's credentials.

"The entire NCB is being used by the BJP to malign people, the Maharashtra government and Bollywood," Malik said, alleging that the anti-drug agency was targeting those who are against the saffron party.

Bhanushali, while speaking to news agency ANI, accused Malik of levelling baseless allegations against him. "BJP has nothing to do with it (the arrests). I received information on October 1 that a drugs party was to be held. I was with NCB officers (at the ship) for updated information," he said.

"I don't have any official position in BJP. I gave this information as being an active citizen of the country. I got to know that last month one of Nawab Malik's relatives was held by NCB in a drug case," Bhanushali added.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aryan Khan #BJP #drugs #Nawab Malik #NCB
first published: Oct 6, 2021 07:59 pm

