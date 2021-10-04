MARKET NEWS

NCB seeks custody of accused Aryan Khan till October 11; NDPS case hearing underway

ASG Anil Singh, appearing for NCB before a Mumbai Court, said that accused Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha have been booked under 8C, 20, 27,&35 NDPS Act.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 4 sought custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise drug bust case till October 11.

According to Bar and Bench, NCB revealed in the case hearing that it had found links in the form of WhatsApp chats that are pointing towards international racket. The agency said that Khan used several code names for payment modes and that his custody is necessary for confrontation with other accused.

"There is incriminating material found through WhatsApp chats with drug peddlers. Raids are going on now. Shocking incriminating material in WhatsApp shows international drug trafficking," ASG said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aryan Khan #NCB
first published: Oct 4, 2021 04:07 pm

