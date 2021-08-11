Monsoon Session of Parliament ends as RS adjourned sine die

LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session of Parliament | A general view of Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on August 11, two days ahead of the scheduled conclusion.

The Session that began on July 19 was marred by ruckus and uproar with Opposition members stalling proceedings in both the Houses demanding discussions on the Pegasus Project Report, farmers' agitation and price rise.

Despite the uproar, the Lok Sabha could pass 19 Bills while the Rajya Sabha passed 21 Bills, mostly sans discussion, in the session originally scheduled to end on August 13

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the adjournment of the Upper House after leader of the House Piyush Goyal's speech. Goyal condemned the alleged ruckus by Opposition members in his speech. He demanded appointment of a special committee to probe the alleged hooliganism and punish those found guilty.

The Upper House witnessed chaotic scenes on August 10 during the discussion on farmers’ issue with at least two leaders from the Opposition climbing atop the reporters’ table, one waving a black cloth and another throwing a file at the chair after the House was adjourned. While Rajya Sabha television did not show the scenes of ruckus, opposition MPs recorded the events and posted them on their Twitter handles.

Unruly scenes were seen in Rajya Sabha on August 11, too.

"Opposition's intentions were on full display today. The way attempts were made to attack panel chairman, table staff & the secretary-general. In a condemnable incident, attempts were made to strangulate a woman security staff," Goyal said.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha was also adjourned sine die. Speaker Om Birla said that despite disruptions in the session, scheduled to end on August 13, the lower house could pass 20 Bills.

The only time the proceedings could be carried out in an orderly manner in Both Houses was during the passage of The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 that received support from the Opposition and was passed smoothly. The Bill restores states’ powers to prepare the OBC list of their own.

The Centre had listed 23 bills to be tabled during the Session. Of these, 17 were the new Bills including the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill.

Among the Bills that were passed replacing the ordinances include The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, apart from The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Also, The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation ) Amendment Bill, 2021 were also passed in this session.

However, the much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill was not taken up in this session. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, (Crypto Bill) that aims at prohibiting all private cryptocurrencies, was earlier listed for the Budget Session but couldn’t be tabled. The government is yet to finalise the contours of the legislation, sources said.