MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Monsoon Session 2021: Petrol price rose 63 times, diesel 61 from January 1 to July 9, govt tells Lok Sabha

Speaking in the Lower House on the first day of the Monsoon Session 2021, the government informed that the price of liquefied petroleum gas increased five times during this period.

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
The relentless price increase this year has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in many places. (Representative image)

The relentless price increase this year has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in many places. (Representative image)

The prices of petrol increased 63 times and diesel 61 times between January 1, 2021, and July 9, 2021, the government informed the Lok Sabha on July 19. Speaking in the Lower House on the first day of the Monsoon Session 2021, it also informed that the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) increased five times during this period.

The relentless price increase this year has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

However, during the period between January 1 and July 9 this year, the prices of petrol and diesel also decreased four times each, the government informed the House.

The LPG price also decreased on one occasion in this period, the House was told.

The fuel prices remained unchanged on July 19. However, the last increase had taken the petrol price in Delhi near Rs 102 per litre-mark. The petrol price in the national capital soared to Rs 101.84 a litre. Diesel prices retailed at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited's price listing.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Sunday, 18th July, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    108
View more

Sunday, 18th July, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    98
View more
Show

Related stories

In Mumbai, the petrol price retailed at Rs 107.83 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel sold at Rs 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

In Kolkata, the prices of a litre of petrol and diesel were Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively, on the day.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 102.49. Diesel is priced at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel #diesel price #India #monsoon session #petrol #Petrol price
first published: Jul 19, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.