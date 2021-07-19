Monsoon Session 2021: Petrol price rose 63 times, diesel 61 from January 1 to July 9, govt tells Lok Sabha

The relentless price increase this year has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in many places. (Representative image)

The prices of petrol increased 63 times and diesel 61 times between January 1, 2021, and July 9, 2021, the government informed the Lok Sabha on July 19. Speaking in the Lower House on the first day of the Monsoon Session 2021, it also informed that the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) increased five times during this period.

The relentless price increase this year has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

However, during the period between January 1 and July 9 this year, the prices of petrol and diesel also decreased four times each, the government informed the House.

The LPG price also decreased on one occasion in this period, the House was told.

The fuel prices remained unchanged on July 19. However, the last increase had taken the petrol price in Delhi near Rs 102 per litre-mark. The petrol price in the national capital soared to Rs 101.84 a litre. Diesel prices retailed at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited's price listing.

In Mumbai, the petrol price retailed at Rs 107.83 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel sold at Rs 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

In Kolkata, the prices of a litre of petrol and diesel were Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively, on the day.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 102.49. Diesel is priced at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.