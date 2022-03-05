'Love affair with aviation...': Jet Airways' new CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweets on big appointment

Sanjiv Kapoor will be joining Jet Airways on April 4.

Sanjiv Kapoor will be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, the new promoter of the airline Jalan Kalrock Consortium announced on Friday.

Expressing gratitude, Kapoor said that he will do his best along with Jalan Kalrock to take the airline to its former glory.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your warm posts in reaction to news I will be joining Jet Airways as CEO. Together with the Jalan Kalrock consortium, we promise to do our best to take Jet back to its former glory, step by step - we are fully committed to this,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Kapoor shared a news link that talks about his ‘love affair’ with aviation and thanked his current company.

“This article below captures my love affair with aviation, and why I came back to it after a fantastic stint with the wonderful folks at The Oberoi Group, from whom I learnt a lot. They are truly a legendary Indian brand and success story. Thank you,” he tweeted.

Kapoor, who is currently president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, will be joining Jet on April 4. Before the Oberoi Group, Kapoor was the chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara from 2016 to 2019 and grew the airline from nine aircraft and 40 flights a day to 38 aircraft and over 200 flights a day.

Before Vistara, Sanjiv Kapoor led India’s second largest low cost carrier SpiceJet in 2014-2015 as CEO and de facto CEO from November 2013 to October 2015.

Vipula Gunatilleka was earlier appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Jet Airways.