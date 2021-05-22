Kerala assembly: Congress MLA VD Satheesan to be Leader of Opposition

The AICC nominated Satheesan as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in the Kerala assembly, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. (Image: Twitter/@vdsatheesan)

Senior Congress MLA VD Satheesan is the new Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) nominated Satheesan as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in the Kerala assembly, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran on May 22.

Satheesan was elected from the Paravur seat in the Kerala Assembly election held in April.

The state election was won by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, which created history by winning the polls for a second consecutive term. This was the first time in nearly four decades that an elected government retained power in Kerala, bucking the trend of swinging between communists and the Congress-led UDF.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated Satheesan for becoming the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly. “Congratulations& best wishes to @vdsatheesan, whose selection marks a major change for @INCKerala. Nine days away from turning 57, he has degrees in sociology& law, was active in @nsui &AICC, &performed outstandingly as Opposition MLA. A very able parliamentarian: all the best!” tweeted Tharoor.