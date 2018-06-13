App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Polls 2018: Congress scores another victory, wins Jayanagar by 4,000 votes

Polls were deferred in Jayanagar in south Bengaluru because of the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Congress added to its Karnataka tally by winning the election in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar constituency, after assembly elections were held on June 11, with 55 percent voting recorded. The Congress won by close to 4,000 votes.

Congress’ vote share in the elections was 46 percent with 54,045 votes while BJP got 50,270 votes with a 33 percent vote share.

Polls were deferred in Jayanagar in south Bengaluru after the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar.

The Congress fielded senior leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter, Sowmya Reddy. CM Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular), formally backed its coalition partner Congress, pulled out its own. BJP’s candidate was Vijayakumar’s brother, BN Prahlad.

This is the first time Congress and the JD(S) have fought together since their alliance was formed. In the elections for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat, both parties fielded individual candidates.

Bypolls have recently been bringing bad news for BJP, and Jayanagar just piled on. Recently, 14 Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls were conducted out of which BJP only won three while a united opposition snatched the remaining 11.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 01:05 pm

