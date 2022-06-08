Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial court wristbands on sale online for $5,000

The whole world watched the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial closely.

Some people who went to the highly-publicised Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia are selling their wristbands online on auction sites for as much as $5,000.

The paper wristbands were distributed at the courthouse as a crowd control measure that was attended by fans of the actors, particularly of Depp.

The bands aren’t of course special. They are colour-coded paper wristbands and just stamped with the date of entry. Yet the memorabilia from the spectacle of a trial is being put up for big buck on sites like eBay.

“This is a piece of celebrity culture history,” wrote one seller, who started the bidding for his blue trial day 20 wristband at $4,999 (£3,998). He went on to describe the condition of the wristband in detail: “The wristband has been cut so I could remove it from my wrist, you cannot reattach it without using glue or tape; but I figure this would be better framed.”

There have been no bidders on this item so far.

Some other wristbands have been getting bids and many are priced cheaper than $5,000. One user, who had six bids on his band, has the highest offer of $61.

Hollywood A-listers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are involved in a bitter feud. The former partners had sued each other for defamation, a suit that Depp won. The court ordered Heard to pay around $10 million in damages while Depp has to shell out $2 million.

Heard had recounted physical and mental abuse in a Washington Post op-ed without naming Depp in 2018. Soon after, Depp lost his plum “Pirates of the Caribbean” role that would have fetched him over $22 million.

Depp later sued Heard for defamation.