    Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial court wristbands on sale online for $5,000

    The paper wristbands were distributed at the courthouse as a crowd control measure that was attended by fans of the actors, particularly of Johnny Depp.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Some people who went to the highly-publicised Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia are selling their wristbands online on auction sites for as much as $5,000.

    The bands aren’t of course special. They are colour-coded paper wristbands and just stamped with the date of entry. Yet the memorabilia from the spectacle of a trial is being put up for big buck on sites like eBay.

    “This is a piece of celebrity culture history,” wrote one seller, who started the bidding for his blue trial day 20 wristband at $4,999 (£3,998). He went on to describe the condition of the wristband in detail: “The wristband has been cut so I could remove it from my wrist, you cannot reattach it without using glue or tape; but I figure this would be better framed.”

    There have been no bidders on this item so far.

    Some other wristbands have been getting bids and many are priced cheaper than $5,000. One user, who had six bids on his band, has the highest offer of $61.

    Hollywood A-listers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are involved in a bitter feud. The former partners had sued each other for defamation, a suit that Depp won. The court ordered Heard to pay around $10 million in damages while Depp has to shell out $2 million.

    Heard had recounted physical and mental abuse in a Washington Post op-ed without naming Depp in 2018. Soon after, Depp lost his plum “Pirates of the Caribbean” role that would have fetched him over $22 million.

    Depp later sued Heard for defamation.
    Tags: #Amber Heard #eBay #Johnny Depp #Johnny Depp wristbands
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 05:34 pm
