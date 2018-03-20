Indigo, Spicejet to shift 120 flights from Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 to Terminal 2

From the March 25, Indigo and Spicejet will collectively shift about 120 flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 in New Delhi, to Terminal 2. CNBC-TV18's Ashpreet Sethi and Ashmit Kumar tell how this will affect your travel plans, if you plan to fly with these airlines. @moneycontrolcom CNBC TV18

From the March 25, Indigo and Spicejet will collectively shift about 120 flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 in New Delhi, to Terminal 2. CNBC-TV18's Ashpreet Sethi and Ashmit Kumar tell how this will affect your travel plans, if you plan to fly with these airlines.