English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In chilling video, China plane nosedives into mountains with 132 passengers

    China plane crash: The 17-second clip was reportedly recorded by a local mining company's security camera.

    Stella Dey
    March 22, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    China Eastern Airlines plane crash: Flight Mu5735 did not have any survivors, reports say. (Image: ChinaAvReview/Twitter)

    China Eastern Airlines plane crash: Flight Mu5735 did not have any survivors, reports say. (Image: ChinaAvReview/Twitter)


    A China Eastern Airlines plane suddenly nosedives and crashes into mountains below with 132 passengers onboard, terrifying visuals of the fatal accident caught on camera show.

    The Boeing 737 was seemingly on its usual route from Kunming city to Guangzhou when it dived deep down below in China’s worst commercial airline accident in a decade.

    The 17-second clip was reportedly recorded by a local mining company's security camera that has been viewed over 1.7 million times.

    Flight Mu5735 did not have any survivors, reports say.

    The plane had a sudden steep drop in altitude from 29,100 feet to 9,075 feet in 2.15 minutes, flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed, when it was flying over Teng county near Wuzhou. In the next 20 seconds, its altitude dropped down to 3,225 feet, before flight information stopped. This decline in altitude usually takes about 30 minutes when the pilot starts the landing process.

    Close

    Related stories

    The plane nosedived into the mountains causing a forest fire.

    The crash has baffled specialists who haven’t been able to conclude the exact reason behind the sudden plunge, Bloomberg reported. Malfunctions, weather conditions and distress calls will be closely evaluated by specialists to understand what caused the crash.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Boeing 737 #China #China Plane Crash
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.