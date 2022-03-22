In chilling video, China plane nosedives into mountains with 132 passengers

China Eastern Airlines plane crash: Flight Mu5735 did not have any survivors, reports say. (Image: ChinaAvReview/Twitter)

A China Eastern Airlines plane suddenly nosedives and crashes into mountains below with 132 passengers onboard, terrifying visuals of the fatal accident caught on camera show.

The Boeing 737 was seemingly on its usual route from Kunming city to Guangzhou when it dived deep down below in China’s worst commercial airline accident in a decade.

The 17-second clip was reportedly recorded by a local mining company's security camera that has been viewed over 1.7 million times.

Flight Mu5735 did not have any survivors, reports say.

The plane had a sudden steep drop in altitude from 29,100 feet to 9,075 feet in 2.15 minutes, flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed, when it was flying over Teng county near Wuzhou. In the next 20 seconds, its altitude dropped down to 3,225 feet, before flight information stopped. This decline in altitude usually takes about 30 minutes when the pilot starts the landing process.

The plane nosedived into the mountains causing a forest fire.