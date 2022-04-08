Fujiko Fujio A, 'Doraemon', 'Ninja Hattori' co-creator remembered by Twitter: 'huge part of childhood'

Fujiko Fujio A was the co-creator of "Doraemon" and "Ninja Hattori".

Famous Japanese manga artist Fujiko Fujio A who co-created beloved childhood cartoons “Doraemon” and "Little Ghost Q-Taro", died in Japan at the age of 88, reports said.

The artist, whose real name was Motoo Abiko, was one half of the famed duo “Fujiko Fujio” with Hiroshi Fujimoto (Fujiko Fujio F) who created “Doraemon”.

Fujiko Fujio A was also the solo creator of "Ninja Hattori", a ninja who becomes best friends with a regular kid, as well as other works targeted at adults. The show was a massive hit like Doraemon and an integral part of children’s lives growing up, even in India.

The manga artist received rousing tributes on his death on social media with users thanking him for making their childhood memorable.

Academy award winning Mexican director Guillermo del Toro tweeted his condolences on Fujiko Fujio A’s death and called him his “hero.”

“Doraemon was a huge part of my childhood. Every morning I’d be in front of the TV watching and learning important lessons from Doraemon, Nobita, and his friends. May you Rest In Peace, Fujiko Fujio. Thank you for sharing Doraemon to us,” one user tweeted.

“Fujiko Fujio A. You have been a great influence in my life. The imagination is beyond anything else. glad to have a piece signed by you, will keep forever. RIP,” tweeted another.



Fujiko Fujio, the co-creator of Doraemon and other top manga series, has passed away. The beloved artist was 88 years old. pic.twitter.com/vTDWHvdKdC

— supersharim (@supersharim) April 8, 2022



Thank you for making our child life awesome

Doremon creator - Fujiko Fujio #doraemon @japantimes pic.twitter.com/XHWVOqsYsL

—(@MrInnocentt_) April 8, 2022



Summer Vacations, Saturday Afternoon, Dozing off after having a heavy lunch followed by watermelon while watching Doraemon. Can't thank you enough for the memories you gave us. #fujikofujio pic.twitter.com/aYZtyrQKoB

— Amey Joshi (@JoshiAmey0204) April 8, 2022



Just found out Motoo Abiko - the other 1/2 of the Fujiko Fujio alias that created Doraemon and Ninja Hattori - has passed away yesterday. He was 88 years old.

Hiroshi Fujimoto passed away back in 1996 at the age of 62. RIP — FLCL: Shugazi(@ShugaziWorld) April 8, 2022



Today is a somber day for all of us who grew up with Fujiko Fujio’s works. As time would have it Fujiko A. Fujio, creator of Ninja Hattori-kun and co creator of Doraemon and Obake no Q-Taro has passed. We send our love to all who held him close to their hearts.

— Kinokuniya Bookstore - USA (@KinokuniyaUSA) April 8, 2022

Here are some more tributes on Twitter.

The artist met his other professional half Fujimoto in high school and started working together in 1951, jointly producing works under the pen name "Fujiko Fujio", and shared a Tokyo apartment with other famous manga artists including Osamu Tezuka.

One of the duo's early works was "Q-Taro", about a good-natured, mischievous ghost child who starts living with a human family, which found fans in Japan as well as abroad.

"Doraemon", a manga about a good natured futuristic cat robot who goes back in time to help a fifth grader Nobita Nobi, resonated among audiences across the world and became a phenomenon. So did Ninja Hattori that hooked children and taught them valuable life lessons.

Fujiko Fujio A’s partner died back in 1996.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes