Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Food for all: All you need to know about Anna Canteens launched in Andhra Pradesh

The intention behind launching these canteens is to tackle hunger in urban areas. The canteens will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner at Rs 5 a meal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image Courtesy: Facebook
Image Courtesy: Facebook

Drawing inspiration from the highly-successful 'Amma' canteens in Tamil Nadu, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday launched its own 'Anna' canteens across the state.

The intention behind launching these canteens is to tackle hunger in urban areas. The canteens will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner at Rs 5 a meal.

As many as 60 'Anna' canteens were opened across Andhra Pradesh in the first phase of the launch. The Akshay Patra Foundation will run these canteens.

In March 2016, the first 'Anna' canteen, named after TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao, was opened on a pilot basis close to the Government Transitional Headquarters at Velgapudi in Amaravati.

Only three more canteens were ever opened after that over the two years that followed. Now, with the state head for assembly polls in a few months, the government is planning to set up 203 'Anna' canteens across the state.

"You can benchmark these canteens internationally. KFC or McDonald's. Quality, environment, cleanliness, hygiene... you name anything, nowhere you will have such perfection," said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Other states that have subsidised food canteens

It was the highly-successful 'Amma' canteens, launched in February 2013 in Chennai, that inspired other states to adopt the concept of subsidised food canteens.

States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka have started their own versions of subsidised food canteens.

In Rajasthan, these canteens go by the name 'Annapurna Rasoi Yojana' and offer breakfast for Rs 5 and lunch for Rs 8.

Madhya Pradesh and Delhi also have similar canteens operating under the names 'Deendayal' canteens and 'Aam Aadmi' canteens, respectively. They provide a wholesome nutritious meal for Rs 10.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

