Explained | What India’s ban on UK flights means for passengers and airlines

airports

Follow new coronavirus strain live updates on Moneycontrol

Currently British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air India and Vistara operate flights between the two countries. SpiceJet was to start operations in this month—which the airline deferred indefinitely citing a lockdown which ended before the airline was to launch its services.

While India and the United Kingdom have an open skies agreement in place which puts restrictions only on flights between London Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi, allowing all other city and airport pairs to offer unlimited services, the current operations are under the air bubble arrangement. London Heathrow has been a mega hub and every Indian carrier which had widebody aircraft in its fleet has flown to Heathrow. Air bubble restricted the operations to Origin - Destination traffic only and not allowing airlines to carry Indian nationals as sixth freedom traffic beyond the UK. Incidentally, these restrictions were relaxed a few days ago!

Current Services and what it means for passengers

What does the flight ban mean for passengers? As of December 20, there were 12 flights a week between Mumbai and London. Five operated by British Airways, three by Virgin Atlantic and four by Air India. Vistara is scheduled to launch operations from January 16, 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The busier Delhi- London Heathrow sector had 21 weekly flights. Seven weekly flights by Air India, five by Vistara, six by British Airways and Four by Virgin Atlantic.

London is currently connected with Bengaluru with six flights per week, Hyderabad with five flights per week, Chennai with four flights a week, Kochi with thrice weekly flights, Ahmedabad and Goa with twice a week flights each, Amritsar with a weekly flight.

Air India also operates to Birmingham from Delhi and Amritsar.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on new coronavirus strain

Impact

The highest impact could well be for Vistara. London Heathrow is the airline's sole destination with its widebody B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, two of which are part of its fleet. The airline has six on order and has pushed deliveries of at least one due to the pandemic.

Virgin Atlantic was due to start services to Manchester from Delhi and Mumbai which have been put on hold as the airline said that it's new route launches are on hold indefinitely. A cut to its existing flights to Mumbai and Delhi from Heathrow would further scale down its overall network.

British Airways has been impacted the most as country after country put in restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom. Both British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have significantly scaled down its fleet during the pandemic with Virgin retiring the A340 and B747-400, while British Airways retired the B747-400 and parked most of its A380 fleet.

Air India had the widest network on offer currently between India and the United Kingdom. Air India would merely get a breather of sorts as it continues to fly under the air bubble and charts forward with the Vande Bharat mission flying to destinations hitherto not served. However, data released by MoCA shows that there have been good loads on Air India flights between India and London.

What next?

The more things move towards normalisation, the more complicated they have become this year. Just a couple of days ago the United Kingdom was in the news for administering the first dose of vaccine for COVID-19. This was followed by the start of vaccinations in the United States. Various vaccines, including the one jointly developed by University of Oxford are in final stages of approval.

By seats deployed, the India UK market was always one of the very attractive ones and even during current times saw a good deployment of capacity across airlines. The new rules will have an impact on traffic—including some on the domestic traffic in India which sees connecting passengers from London.

Will the vaccine cover the new strain, how potent is the new strain? Is the virus mutating fast? These questions may not have immediate answers but the answers would determine the fate of the air connectivity not just between India and the UK but also to other parts of the world.

In the early months of this year, most countries relied on temperature checks before allowing passengers to enter. Soon, it was known that symptoms may develop over a period of time which led to quarantine rules. With the new strain and its potential to spread, it is a case of once bitten, twice shy.