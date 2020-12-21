Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New strain of virus found in Britain, European countries cancel flights

December 21, 2020 / 08:26 AM IST

owever, there are 3,05,344 (3.05 lakh) active cases in the country, which comprise 3.15 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.4 percent. The country conducted 11.07 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.67 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.92 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 273rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,00,31,223 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,45,477 (1.45 lakh) deaths. A total of 95,80,402 (95.80 lakh) patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. H