Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New strain of virus found in Britain, European countries cancel flights

Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | European neighbours shut doors to Britain as new coronavirus strain spreads
Several European countries placed new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom yesterday due to concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly there. Belgium said it would close its borders to trains and planes coming from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands also suspended flights. Italy said it was planning a similar ban. Germany could also impose restrictions on flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa - which has also detected a new coronavirus strain, a German Health Ministry official said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced on Saturday that the new virus strain had led to spiralling infection numbers. (Reuters)