December 21, 2020 / 08:26 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New strain of virus found in Britain, European countries cancel flights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 145,477 deaths. There are 3,05,344 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 273rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,00,31,223 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,45,477 (1.45 lakh) deaths. A total of 95,80,402 (95.80 lakh) patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. H
owever, there are 3,05,344 (3.05 lakh) active cases in the country, which comprise 3.15 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.4 percent. The country conducted 11.07 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.67 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.92 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • December 21, 2020 / 08:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | European neighbours shut doors to Britain as new coronavirus strain spreads

    Several European countries placed new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom yesterday due to concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly there. Belgium said it would close its borders to trains and planes coming from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands also suspended flights. Italy said it was planning a similar ban. Germany could also impose restrictions on flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa - which has also detected a new coronavirus strain, a German Health Ministry official said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced on Saturday that the new virus strain had led to spiralling infection numbers. (Reuters)

  • December 21, 2020 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | Britain reports 35,928 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise so far

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Britain surged by 35,928 yesterday, official data showed, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic. There were also 326 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, lower than the 534 recorded on Saturday. The government has toughened restrictions in London and southeast England to try to curb the spread of a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus. (Reuters)

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Surat district reports 166 fresh COVID-19 cases; 162 recovered

    The COVID-19 tally in Surat district rose to 47,533 yesterday with the addition of 166 new cases, the state health department said. With one person succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the district mounted to 1,119, it said. A total of 162 people recovered in the day, the department said in a release. A total 11,331 persons remained quarantined in the city, it said. (PTI)

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 337 new cases in Punjab

    The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,201 with 12 more fatalities in Punjab yesterday, while 337 fresh cases took the tally to 1,63,042 in the state. There are 5,618 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, according to a medical bulletin.  A total of 544 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 1,52,223, according to the bulletin. (PTI)

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India has one of the lowest COVID-19 deaths per million population globally (105.4). Focussed measures including targeted testing, early identification, timely isolation and prompt hospitalization and Standard Treatment Protocol have ensured that daily fatalities are under 400: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal's COVID-19 death tally climbs to 5,36,828

    West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,360 yesterday with 40 more fatalities, while 1,978 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 5,36,828, the health department said in a bulletin. West Bengal now has 17,771 active cases, and a total of 5,09,697 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,627 since Saturday, it said. The recovery rate stands at 94.95 percent. (AP)

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Georgia pastor and Trump adviser tests positive for COVID-19

    The leader of a north Georgia megachurch who has been a spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. Jentezen Franklin, the senior pastor of Free Chapel in Gainesville was absent from Sunday services, news outlets reported. Pastor Javon Ruff announced the diagnosis during Free Chapels Sunday service, held both in-person and streamed live. (AP)

  • December 21, 2020 / 07:09 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 273rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day. 

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

