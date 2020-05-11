App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | There is some evidence of community transmission in Mumbai and Maharashtra, says state official

Mumbai's case is different in that it is densely populated and has a distinct socio-economic significance, the official said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

With the number of coronavirus cases in India's financial capital, Mumbai, witnessing a daily rise of over 700 cases on an average, Maharashtra's state surveillance officer, Dr Pradip Awate told Hindustan Times that there seems to be some evidence of community transmission in the state and the city.

Awate, however, said the overall picture that is emerging out of the state is that of cluster cases.

"We are getting clusters of coronavirus cases in Mumbai and in the entire state of Maharashtra. There is some evidence of community spread not only in Mumbai but in other parts of the state as well. But the overall picture is that we are getting clusters of cases," Awate told the newspaper.

Close

The official said Mumbai's case is different in that it is densely populated and has a distinct socio-economic significance.

related news

"Not only is it the capital of the Maharashtra but its socio-economic location is also quite different from many other metros in India. It has more population density. Around 20,000 people are living here per square kilometre, so that is one of the reasons why Mumbai is throwing so many COVID-19 cases," Awate said, adding that in terms of the community transmission, an in-depth analysis of each and every case is needed.

"We need to find out the linkage of each and every case, the travel history, likely exposure and all those things," Awate told the newspaper.

In areas densely-populated areas of Mumbai, like Dharavi, over 800 cases and 29 deaths have been reported, with the city's civic body carrying out extensive campaigns to contain the spread. Overall, as of May 10, Mumbai has recorded over 13,564 COVID-19 cases. In total, Maharashtra has recorded over 22,000 cases.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

New normal for rail travel: No linen, only packaged food, arrival at least 90 min early at stations

New normal for rail travel: No linen, only packaged food, arrival at least 90 min early at stations

Coronavirus pandemic | More Indians will shift to digital payments, safer investments, says Capgemini report

Coronavirus pandemic | More Indians will shift to digital payments, safer investments, says Capgemini report

Indian bond yields surge as government borrowing balloons

Indian bond yields surge as government borrowing balloons

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.