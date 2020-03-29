CBI and IRS latest to answer PM's COVID-19 rescue call, will donate one-day salary to PM CARES Fund

A senior CBI official told Moneycontrol, "In our organisation, everyone from junior officials to director level employees are donating their one day salary. Currently, we have more than six thousand employees all over the country."
Government officials are now donating their one-day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency situation Fund (PM CARES Fund) amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the world into a virtual lockdown.
The latest donation to PM's relief fund came from the Central Bureau of Investigation and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) employees who have pledged their one-day salary in nations fight against the novel coronavirus.
As per CBI's press release, "CBI officials have decided to donate their one-day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Center in its efforts to fight coronavirus in the country."
The IRS, which has more than 4,000 employees in its Income Tax department alone, has also decided to answer PM's rescue call by donating their one-day salaries.
"All India IRS Association is happy to share that apart from what our officers are doing in their individual capacity, the IRS will also contribute collectively as a service and demonstrate strength in numbers to the fight against Covid-19. We had sent a request to all the Pr. CCITs requesting feedback on a proposal for making a contribution by all IRS Officer to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for fighting COVID-19. All our IRSA (Indian Revenue Service Association) chapters and HoDs are requested that suitable arrangements may be made by them so that Drawing and Disbursing Officers of all regions can deduct at least one day’s (or more, if so advised by officers) salary of the IRS officers posted in their charge for contribution to for the battle against COVID-19," IRS all India Association said in a press release.
It further added, "There are a number of officers who are keen and
willing to make a much larger contribution to the national efforts, either in the form of voluntary donations to the PMRF/CMRF, donation to NGOs, or through other means. In such cases, the officers are requested to make the contribution, and inform the same to the President of the Zonal IRSA chapter/Office of the Pr. CCIT, and to us at allindiairsa@googlegroups.com. A Google form will also be circulated to this effect, which such officers can fill out to intimate us about the contributions made by them."
