CBI and IRS latest to answer PM's COVID-19 rescue call, will donate one-day salary to PM CARES Fund

Government officials are now donating their one-day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency situation Fund (PM CARES Fund) amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the world into a virtual lockdown. The latest donation to PM's relief fund came from the Central Bureau of Investigation and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) employees who have pledged their one-day salary in nations fight against the novel coronavirus.

As per CBI's press release, "CBI officials have decided to donate their one-day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Center in its efforts to fight coronavirus in the country."

A senior official told Moneycontrol, "In our organisation, everyone from junior officials to director level employees are donating their one day salary. Currently, we have more than six thousand employees all over the country."

The IRS, which has more than 4,000 employees in its Income Tax department alone, has also decided to answer PM's rescue call by donating their one-day salaries.