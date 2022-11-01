English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Caught on camera, Karnataka cop slaps man who wanted to meet minister

    The opposition Congress, which has taken up the police sub-inspector recruitment scam to target the BJP government in Karnataka and sought the resignation of the state’s Home Minister, was quick to react.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
    The incident took place in Karnataka's Tumakuru district. (Screengrab by video tweeted by @ANI)

    The incident took place in Karnataka's Tumakuru district. (Screengrab by video tweeted by @ANI)


    A police officer in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district was caught on camera slapping a young man who was purportedly affected by the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

    In a video shared by news agency ANI, P Srinivas, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP), was seen hitting a man who was among those who had gone to speak with Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties they faced.

    The opposition Congress, which has taken up the scam to target the BJP government in Karnataka and sought the resignation of the state’s Home Minister, was quick to react.

    “This is an inhuman government. They always do this. A week ago, V Somanna, being a responsible minister, slapped a woman. She fell down. These are the type of ministers in Karnataka,” former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

    In July, a senior police officer, Amrit Paul, was arrested by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the recruitment scam. ADGP-rank officer was heading the recruitment cell.

    (With inputs from ANI)
    Tags: #Karnataka #Siddaramaiah.
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 03:41 pm
