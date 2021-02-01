Budget 2021: Income tax slabs unchanged; here's how Twitter reacted

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1. She announced a slew of measures to strengthen various sectors, including the health and wellbeing, and agriculture sectors.

The salaried middle-class taxpayers, who had pinned their hopes on revised tax slabs expecting some relief especially after COVID-19 distress, was however left disappointed as Sitharaman made no change to the personal income tax slabs.

Since the conclusion of the finance minister’s Budget speech, microblogging platform Twitter has been flooded with memes and jokes on the disheartened middle class of India.



* Darr ka maahol bana hua hai * pic.twitter.com/5wf9Ebsv0c

— Economist Hunटरर (@nickhunterr) February 1, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted to the FM’s decision to leave Income Tax slabs untouched:



Reaction of every Middle class family after watching today's #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/OUlit4mZPQ — Aman Kumar (@ve_no_mo_us17) February 1, 2021





#Budget2021

Sad life of Middle Class Ppl

(Tap for Full Pic) pic.twitter.com/9UPFsItby8 — TheMysteryBoy// Self_Stan (@Black_Storm02) February 1, 2021