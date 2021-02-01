MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021: Income tax slabs unchanged; here's how Twitter reacted

The salaried middle-class taxpayers, who had pinned their hopes on revised tax slabs expecting some relief especially after COVID-19 distress, was left disappointed as FM Sitharaman made no change to the personal income tax slabs.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1. She announced a slew of measures to strengthen various sectors, including the health and wellbeing, and agriculture sectors.

The salaried middle-class taxpayers, who had pinned their hopes on revised tax slabs expecting some relief especially after COVID-19 distress, was however left disappointed as Sitharaman made no change to the personal income tax slabs.

Follow Moneycontrol’s Budget 2021 live coverage here.

Since the conclusion of the finance minister’s Budget speech, microblogging platform Twitter has been flooded with memes and jokes on the disheartened middle class of India.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the FM’s decision to leave Income Tax slabs untouched:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #income tax slab #middle class #tax payers #Union Budget 2021-22 #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:28 pm

