Mumbai cruise drug bust | Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail hearing tomorrow

A Mumbai court on October 7 denied Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s custody to the Narcotics Control Bureau. Instead, Khan, Arbaz Merchant, and six others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.



#WATCH | NCB takes actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan to its office in Mumbai after producing him before Esplanade Magistrate court, which sent him & 7 others to judicial custody for 14-day in a drugs case

Aryan Khan will file a bail petition before the court tomorrow pic.twitter.com/1lG3QcL1U8 October 7, 2021

All the accused will be kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till October 8 as the jail would not accept any new inmate at this hour.

Henceforth, the case will be heard by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

Bar and Bench reported that the court denied Aryan Khan’s custody to the NCB and said: “Remand report does not show cogent reasons for each accused. It is vague. Each accused cannot be remanded to NCB custody.”

The court added: “No custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time and opportunity was granted to NCB for investigation. Hence, they are remanded to judicial custody.”

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has filed for both interim and full bail for his client, which the magistrate said, will be heard at 11 am on October 8.

Shah Rukh's son Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 after it raided a Goa-bound ship. The NCB had been granted his custody till October 7, which it wanted to be extended till October 11 to continue with the probe.

While seeking custody of Aryan Khan and seven others till October 11 in the drug seizure case, the NCB told a Mumbai court that it was still conducting raids and “anyone arrested in those raids would be needed to be confronted with the present accused”.

The NCB had on October 4 stated before a Mumbai court that “shocking and incriminating” material recovered in WhatsApp chats of the Bollywood superstar’s 23-year-old son and two others showed international drug trafficking.

The NCB had also stated that in the WhatsApp chats Khan was found discussing modes of payment for procurement (of drugs).

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s lawyer has claimed that no drugs were recovered from his client’s possession except 2.6 g of ganja.