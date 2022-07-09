English
    UP man, who worked as airport cleaner in Australia, is now a CEO worth $2 million

    Aamir Qutub, 33, who moved to Australia as a student, has crafted an immensely inspiring success story.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 09, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    (Image credit: Aamir Qutub/LinkedIn)

    Aamir Qutub, a 33-year-old man who grew up in Uttar Pradesh, moved to Australia 10 years ago to pursue an MBA degree. His journey would be full of setbacks but eventually lead to success and recognition.

    Qutub was enrolled at Deakin University in Victoria. He tried looking for work while studying, submitting as many as 300 job applications, Daily Mail Australia reported. Not one was accepted.

    After facing a load of rejections, he took up a cleaning job at the state's Avalon Airport.

    "It was very scary moving here because everything was new for me and my English was not great," Qutub told Daily Mail Australia. "It was hard to find jobs without experience, every job required previous experience but I didn't have any because I just moved here."

    Qutub's breakthrough moment came in the final year of his course, when he landed an internship with a technology company.  Within just 15 days, Qutub was promoted to the role of operations manager.

    Two years later, he was given the position of interim general manager. Eventually, he took charge permanently and helped boost his company's revenue, Daily Mail reported.

    Qutub then decided to build something of his own. A chance encounter with a businessman on a train led him to create an application which would help enterprises save money.

    This idea formed the foundation of Enterprise Monkey, which Qutub started in 2014 with just $2,000 in his pocket, Daily Mail reported.

    The company helps organisations save time and money by "optimising and automating business processes" through digital technology, Qutub's LinkedIn profile says.

    By aiding companies in online branding and marketing, they also help them increase earnings.

    Today, Enterprise Monkey has a staff of 100 in four countries, including India.

    Qutub has grown his net worth to $2 million. He is also the recipient of multiple awards and honours.
    Tags: #Australia #Technology #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 09:46 am
