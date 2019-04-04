Crop and Adjust: Google Photos gets new tool to take clear pictures of documents

Google is introducing a nifty feature — ‘Crop and Adjust’ — to the Photos app to enhance the user experience better for users.

At Google I/O 2018, Google updated the Photos app with ‘Suggested Actions’ that allowed users to perform actions like brighten, rotate, archive an image. Crop and Adjust would be the next feature added under the Suggested Actions tab. The feature would automatically scan documents uploaded on the app and adjust colours. The feature would also enable removing the background with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).



New! Crop documents in a single tap. Rolling out this week on Android, you may see suggestions to crop photos of documents to remove backgrounds and clean up the edges. pic.twitter.com/mGggRyb3By

— Google Photos (@googlephotos) March 28, 2019

Google announced on Twitter that the feature would roll out this week on Android devices.

“You may see suggestions to crop photos of documents to remove backgrounds and clean up the edges”, the tweet read. When users open a document in the app, it suggests to ‘Crop and Adjust’ the document at the bottom of the screen. If tapped on it, a new screen opens where the editor UI crops the document. Users can manually adjust the document if the application makes an error in cropping and can even remove colour from the image.

Crop and Adjust is expected to be on iOS soon. The feature is similar to what is found on a variety of applications like CamScanner, Microsoft Office Lens, Adobe Scan, etc. These apps are available on both, Android and iOS.