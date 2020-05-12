App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown woes | 57 migrant labourers forced to huddle inside truck

One such truck carrying migrant labourers was found carrying 57 migrant labourers (women and children included) to their natives. The truck driver had reportedly charged each rider Rs 3,000 for the same and wanted to pack in more passengers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Migrant workers travel in crowded buses as they return to their villages. The Uttar Pradesh government on March 28 arranged over 1,000 buses for the workers returning to the state. (Image: Reuters)
Migrant workers travel in crowded buses as they return to their villages. The Uttar Pradesh government on March 28 arranged over 1,000 buses for the workers returning to the state. (Image: Reuters)

Ever since a lockdown was announced in the country to curb the incidence of novel coronavirus cases, there have been several reports of migrant workers taking long journeys back home afoot. After the Centre’s nod allowing inter-state movement of stranded labourers, those who remained started leaving cities in hordes, commuting in any and all modes of transport at their disposal.

Hundreds of migrant workers have similarly been trying to move out of India’s financial capital Mumbai also, a city that has registered maximum coronavirus cases in the entire country. On May 12 itself, hundreds of migrant labourers were leaving for their natives in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh from Thane region.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

An NDTV report states that their ordeal does not end here. To begin with, they wait for hours at a stretch on Maharashtra’s Mumbai-Nashik highway, hoping to board a truck that would take them home. These trucks are almost always tightly packed despite strict social distancing orders to avoid contracting the deadly disease.

related news

One such truck that had stopped on the highway to pick up passengers earlier this morning, was reportedly carrying 57 migrant labourers (women and children included). The truck driver wanted to accommodate more passengers after charging Rs 3,000 from each rider already, that too when most of them did not even have a place to sit. Additionally, more than a dozen had climbed to the roof of the truck.

An elderly man travelling by it complained that the driver is willing to start the journey, but the truck owner has insisted he pack in more passengers. When the migrants pointed out the lack of space, he allegedly snapped at them saying: “It is not your business, how I get people in.” Some alleged that he even threatened to overturn the vehicle, although the driver has denied it.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #migrant labourers

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

Fed's Harker says opening economy too soon risks second wave of coronavirus

Fed's Harker says opening economy too soon risks second wave of coronavirus

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.