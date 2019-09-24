App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress leaders upset over Milind Deora’s warm Twitter exchange with PM Modi

While the camaraderie was well-received by netizens, it reportedly deeply upset Congress leaders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Congress leader Milind Deora (Left)
Former Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai South, Milind Deora, raised eyebrows on September 22, with his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event.

The former Mumbai Congress leader, who had also appreciated the Centre’s controversial decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, took to Twitter to extend his regards to the prime minister. Milind wrote:

PM Modi replied to his tweet on September 23, expressing his gratitude:

Responding to the warm answer in which PM Modi acknowledged his father Murli Deora’s contribution towards harbouring friendly ties with the US, Milind showered some more praises on the prime minister.

While the camaraderie was well-received by netizens, an NDTV report suggests that it upset Congress leaders.

Deora has said that he is bipartisan on foreign policy and will not compromise on his beliefs.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #India #Milind Deora #Narendra Modi #Politics

