Congress leaders upset over Milind Deora’s warm Twitter exchange with PM Modi

Former Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai South, Milind Deora, raised eyebrows on September 22, with his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event.



.@PMOIndia’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy.

My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties.@realDonaldTrump’s hospitality & recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 22, 2019



Thank you @milinddeora.

You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations.

The warmth and hospitality of @POTUS was outstanding. https://t.co/eyP1D3xRJo Close September 23, 2019

The former Mumbai Congress leader, who had also appreciated the Centre’s controversial decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, took to Twitter to extend his regards to the prime minister. Milind wrote:PM Modi replied to his tweet on September 23, expressing his gratitude:Responding to the warm answer in which PM Modi acknowledged his father Murli Deora’s contribution towards harbouring friendly ties with the US, Milind showered some more praises on the prime minister.

While the camaraderie was well-received by netizens, an NDTV report suggests that it upset Congress leaders.