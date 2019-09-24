Congress leaders upset over Milind Deora’s warm Twitter exchange with PM Modi

While the camaraderie was well-received by netizens, it reportedly deeply upset Congress leaders
Former Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai South, Milind Deora, raised eyebrows on September 22, with his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event.The former Mumbai Congress leader, who had also appreciated the Centre’s controversial decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, took to Twitter to extend his regards to the prime minister. Milind wrote:
.@PMOIndia’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy.
My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties.@realDonaldTrump’s hospitality & recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud— Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 22, 2019
PM Modi replied to his tweet on September 23, expressing his gratitude:
Thank you @milinddeora.
You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations.
The warmth and hospitality of @POTUS was outstanding. https://t.co/eyP1D3xRJo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019
Responding to the warm answer in which PM Modi acknowledged his father Murli Deora’s contribution towards harbouring friendly ties with the US, Milind showered some more praises on the prime minister.
Thank you @narendramodi ji!
Murlibhai put nation first & worked with all governments in India & the US to deepen ties between our great countries.
In my many interactions with my Democrat & Republican friends, they, too, acknowledge India’s leadership in the 21st century https://t.co/AXbEb6ZDtK— Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 23, 2019
While the camaraderie was well-received by netizens, an NDTV report suggests that it upset Congress leaders.Deora has said that he is bipartisan on foreign policy and will not compromise on his beliefs.