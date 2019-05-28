App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 04:47 PM IST

Computex 2019: AMD announces third generation Ryzen 3000 series, Price, Specs, Release date

AMD's datacentre oriented EPYC CPU also made its mark at the event going.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su unveiled the much-anticipated Ryzen 3000 series processors at Computex 2019. The new CPUs are based on the 7nm architecture and are aimed at the X570 platform that is also set to debut today.

The chipmaker debuted five third gen Ryzen processors with the flagship variant debuting as the world’s first 12-core CPU, while the other Ryzen options will feature six and eight cores. The new Ryzen processors will be available from the 7th of July 2019.
CPU Ryzen 9 3900X Ryzen 7 3800X Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 5 3600X Ryzen 5 3600
Cores 12 8 8 6 6
Threads 24 16 16 12 12
Base Clock 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Boost Clock 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cache 70 MB 36 MB 36 MB 35 MB 35 MB
PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) 40 40 40 40 40
TDP 105W 105W 65W 95W 65W
Price $499 $399 $329 $249 $199

AMD’s Zen 2 CPU architecture offers significant improvements, capable of delivering twice the throughput of the previous Zen architecture. The new architecture doubles the core density. The Ryzen 3000 CPUs also provide an increase in performance over Intel’s Core i9 processors. AMD provided some insight into the performance gains of its Ryzen CPUs in Cinebench R20 tests.

Source: AMD

The Ryzen 3000 CPUs also offer significant performance gains from the last generation Ryzen processors, while consuming significantly lesser power. AMD also recorded improved performance in several games.

Advanced Micro Devices' datacentre oriented EPYC CPU also made its mark at the event going up against Intel's Xeon processor. AMD tested two 28-core Xeon Platinum 8280 CPUs against two 64-core EPYC processors with results favouring AMD by a long mark. With its competitive price and improved performance, the Ryzen 3000 series looks impressive.
First Published on May 28, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #AMD #Intel #Technology

