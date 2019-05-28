Computex 2019: AMD announces third generation Ryzen 3000 series, Price, Specs, Release date

AMD's datacentre oriented EPYC CPU also made its mark at the event going.
AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su unveiled the much-anticipated Ryzen 3000 series processors at Computex 2019. The new CPUs are based on the 7nm architecture and are aimed at the X570 platform that is also set to debut today.The chipmaker debuted five third gen Ryzen processors with the flagship variant debuting as the world’s first 12-core CPU, while the other Ryzen options will feature six and eight cores. The new Ryzen processors will be available from the 7th of July 2019.
|CPU
|Ryzen 9 3900X
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|Ryzen 5 3600
|Cores
|12
|8
|8
|6
|6
|Threads
|24
|16
|16
|12
|12
|Base Clock
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Boost Clock
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cache
|70 MB
|36 MB
|36 MB
|35 MB
|35 MB
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|40
|40
|40
|40
|40
|TDP
|105W
|105W
|65W
|95W
|65W
|Price
|$499
|$399
|$329
|$249
|$199
AMD’s Zen 2 CPU architecture offers significant improvements, capable of delivering twice the throughput of the previous Zen architecture. The new architecture doubles the core density. The Ryzen 3000 CPUs also provide an increase in performance over Intel’s Core i9 processors. AMD provided some insight into the performance gains of its Ryzen CPUs in Cinebench R20 tests.
The Ryzen 3000 CPUs also offer significant performance gains from the last generation Ryzen processors, while consuming significantly lesser power. AMD also recorded improved performance in several games.
Advanced Micro Devices' datacentre oriented EPYC CPU also made its mark at the event going up against Intel's Xeon processor. AMD tested two 28-core Xeon Platinum 8280 CPUs against two 64-core EPYC processors with results favouring AMD by a long mark.
With its competitive price and improved performance, the Ryzen 3000 series looks impressive.
