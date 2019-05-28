Computex 2019: AMD announces third generation Ryzen 3000 series, Price, Specs, Release date

AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su unveiled the much-anticipated Ryzen 3000 series processors at Computex 2019. The new CPUs are based on the 7nm architecture and are aimed at the X570 platform that is also set to debut today.

CPU Ryzen 9 3900X Ryzen 7 3800X Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 5 3600X Ryzen 5 3600 Cores 12 8 8 6 6 Threads 24 16 16 12 12 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz Boost Clock 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Cache 70 MB 36 MB 36 MB 35 MB 35 MB PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) 40 40 40 40 40 TDP 105W 105W 65W 95W 65W Price $499 $399 $329 $249 $199

The chipmaker debuted five third gen Ryzen processors with the flagship variant debuting as the world’s first 12-core CPU, while the other Ryzen options will feature six and eight cores. The new Ryzen processors will be available from the 7th of July 2019.

AMD’s Zen 2 CPU architecture offers significant improvements, capable of delivering twice the throughput of the previous Zen architecture. The new architecture doubles the core density. The Ryzen 3000 CPUs also provide an increase in performance over Intel’s Core i9 processors. AMD provided some insight into the performance gains of its Ryzen CPUs in Cinebench R20 tests.

The Ryzen 3000 CPUs also offer significant performance gains from the last generation Ryzen processors, while consuming significantly lesser power. AMD also recorded improved performance in several games.

Microsoft @Azure announced the achievement of previously unobtainable levels of performance for computational fluid dynamics (CFD) using an Azure HB cloud instance running on a 1st Gen AMD #EPYC processor based system. Learn more: https://t.co/cwdunUejw4pic.twitter.com/1CEwAJkWhh — AMD EPYC (@AMDServer) 27 May 2019

Advanced Micro Devices' datacentre oriented EPYC CPU also made its mark at the event going up against Intel's Xeon processor. AMD tested two 28-core Xeon Platinum 8280 CPUs against two 64-core EPYC processors with results favouring AMD by a long mark.With its competitive price and improved performance, the Ryzen 3000 series looks impressive.