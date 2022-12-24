Watch: Emirates plane ‘pulled’ by reindeers in viral Christmas video

You are unlikely to see Santa Claus in the skies in a sledge pulled by reindeers, but this airline's Christmas greetings video comes close.

Emirates recently shared a clip that turned a plane's regular take-off into something magical.

Using visual effects, a giant Santa hat was placed on an Airbus A380 aircraft. Eight reindeers "dragged" the plane along the runway and into the sky.

"Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off," the airline wrote on Instagram while sharing the video. "Merry Christmas from Emirates.

For the video, which has over 4.6 lakh, Emirates partnered with video creator Mostafa Eldiasty, who his known for his visual effects work.

On his Instagram feed, buildings wearing football jerseys perform headers and cars fly in the sky.

He had collaborated with Emirates last month too, creating a video in which an aircraft flapped its wings in the sky like a bird. The clip was even shared by Dubai's crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, The National newspaper reported.

The brief from Emirates was to create something visually appealing. "I did the work on the project myself and it came out really well," he told the newspaper, describing the video as one of this favourite projects.

Emirates is known to pull out all stops for promotional videos. Earlier this year, it shared a video showing a stuntwoman dressed as an air hostess standing on top of Burj Khalifa, holding a placard promoting Expo 2022.